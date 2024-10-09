Skip to Content
Tropicana Hotel reduced to rubble following closure

today at 6:34 AM
LAS VEGAS (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Las Vegas has said goodbye to one of its longest-standing strip casinos.

The famous Tropicana Casino was reduced to rubble Wednesday morning, marking the first casino implosion in the city in nearly a decade.

The event included fireworks and a drone show.

Opened in 1957, the infamous resort closed its doors for good earlier this year on April 2.

The space will now be used for a 33,000 seat Major League Baseball (MLB) stadium for the relocating Oakland Athletics.

