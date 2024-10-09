Skip to Content
Raccoons in Washington state scavenge for food

today at 6:59 AM
Published 7:10 AM

POULSBO, Wash. (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - Dozens of racoons gathered in the yard of a homeowner near Poulsbo, Washington, looking for food, according to a Facebook post by the Kitsap County Sheriff's Office (KCSO).

She called KCSO deputies after she found herself surrounded by nearly 100 racoons last Thursday and ran to her car to find shelter, according to the post.

The homeowner said she had been feeding them for 35 years, but noticed a sharp rise in their population "six weeks ago," according to the post.

Deputies referred her to state fish and wildlife officials, according to the post.

