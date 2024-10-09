CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Baseball fans excited to catch a train with Grimace

Skip to Content
today at 6:47 AM
NEW YORK (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - Mets fans were excited to catch a train with McDonald's mascot Grimace on their way to a playoff game at City Field on October 8.

The Mets were playing Game 3 of the Major League Baseball's (MLB) National League Division Series (NLDS) playoffs against the Phillies on Tuesday evening.

Footage filmed by X user @stelleekay, who said they worked for McDonald's, which owns Grimace, shows the purple mascot hopping onto the 7 train at the 46 St-Bliss St station in Queens, and jumping around with enthusiastic Mets fans.

