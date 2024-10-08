TSA stopped more than 5,000 firearms at security checkpoints at airports nationwide

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) stopped over 5,000 firearms from going through airport security checkpoints so far this year.

The agency said, in a press release, that is stopped 5,028 firearms during the first nine months of 2024. That's an average of 18.3 firearms detected per day.

More than 93% of those firearms were loaded.

The TSA also screened more than 678 million passengers through the first three quarters of 2024. That's up 6.3% from the 638 million passengers screened in the same period last year.