Skip to Content
National-World

TSA stopped more than 5,000 firearms at security checkpoints at airports nationwide

By ,
today at 11:55 AM
Published 12:08 PM

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) stopped over 5,000 firearms from going through airport security checkpoints so far this year.

The agency said, in a press release, that is stopped 5,028 firearms during the first nine months of 2024. That's an average of 18.3 firearms detected per day.

More than 93% of those firearms were loaded.

The TSA also screened more than 678 million passengers through the first three quarters of 2024. That's up 6.3% from the 638 million passengers screened in the same period last year.

Article Topic Follows: National-World

Jump to comments ↓

NBC News

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content