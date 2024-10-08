Skip to Content
National-World

Organ donation leads patient to “love of her life”

By ,
today at 11:39 AM
Published 11:49 AM

FAYETTEVILLE, W.V. (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - A double lung donation has changed the life of a patient at the Cleveland Clinic in more ways than one, not only saving her life, but leading her to love, too, and marriage to the late donor's brother.

Jennifer Ellis was placed on the waiting list for a transplant back in 2018, when symptoms from situs inversus and primary ciliary dyskinesia worsened, leading her to be hospitalized for 10 months and placed on oxygen.

In video recorded from 2019, Ellis (nee Skaggs) describes receiving a call from the Cleveland Clinic informing her that they had found a pair of lungs.

After a long recovery, Ellis received a holiday card from her donor's family, to which she replied with a six-page letter. After a few exchanges, the family eventually traveled from Wisconsin to West Virginia to meet Ellis, which in turn led her to meet her donor Jill's brother, Travis.

Ellis, who tied the knot with Travis on September 28 this year, urged people to consider enlisting as organ donors, saying that, "Without my donor, I would have never met the love of my life."

Article Topic Follows: National-World

Jump to comments ↓

CBS News

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content