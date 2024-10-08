Oprah’s Book Club unveils latest book selection

NEW YORK (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - Get ready book readers, Oprah Winfrey is out with her latest book club selection.

The mega media icon unveiled her pick on CBS Mornings. It's called "From Here to the Great Unknown" by Lisa Marie Presley and her daughter, Riley Keough.

In the book, the late Lisa Marie Presley tells her life story for the first time. She died last year before finishing the memoir. So, her daughter completed the project.

It includes stories from Presley about growing up at Graceland, grieving the death of her father, Elvis, and motherhood.

"Reading the book, it does feel like a tragedy. But it is important for me to remember there was so much joy and love," Keough expressed.

"So it does feel tragic, but one of the reasons I wanted to select the book because there is always a bigger life that we don't know. She opens the aperture and allows us to see some of that big life that we didn't know," Winfrey shared.

You can also hear more family stories from Keough in the CBS primetime event: "An Oprah Special: The Presleys: Elvis, Lisa Marie and Riley." It airs Tuesday night at 7:00pm Pacific on CBS.