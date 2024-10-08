Skip to Content
National-World

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Koala in Australia wanders around train station

today at 7:57 AM
CASULA, New South Wales (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - An adorable koala was spotted on security video wandering around a Sydney train station early on the morning of Friday, October 4.

Footage shared by Transport for New South Wales (NSW) shows the marsupial crossing the platform at Casula station in Sydney's southwest, before marching beside the tracks and heading up the stairs.

"Sir, are you koalafied to be standing over the yellow line like that?" the department wrote in the accompanying caption of the video posted to Facebook. "This un-bear-ably cute passenger found its way onto the platform at Casula station last week. While it took a self-guided tour of the station, a train guard notified the Security Control Centre, and incoming trains were warned to slow down when passing through the area."

The koala was guided safely back to nearby bushland.

