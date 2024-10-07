Skip to Content
Skyscraper in Miami displays Israeli flag for Oct. 7 anniversary

today at 9:00 AM
MIAMI (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - In Miami, the 60-story Paramount Miami Worldcenter skyscraper is lighting-up the World's Tallest Digital Israeli Flag.

It is a massive memorial for the people kidnapped and killed by Hamas terrorists on October 7, 2023.

The 700-foot-tall Paramount Miami tower glows with enormous electronic blue and white stripes. The superstructure illuminates with a 300-foot-in-diameter Star of David.

Paramount's center column irradiates with the one-word phrase, "Solidarity." It is inscribed in English and Hebrew.

It is a bilingual signal confirming America's strong bond with Israel and it's a sign of sympathy and understanding the plight of war victims.

