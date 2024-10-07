Krispy Kreme offering limited edition “Ghostbusters” doughnuts

(CBS, KYMA/KECY) - Who you gonna call for your next Halloween treat? Krispy Kreme doughnuts is hoping it's them.

The doughnut chain is offering four limited edition doughnuts as part of their Ghostbusters Collection to celebrate the iconic 1984 film's 40-year anniversary.

According to a press release from the company, the doughnuts are the following:

Ghostbusters Cookies N' Creme Doughnut made with OREO: An Original Glazed doughnut dipped in chocolate icing, topped with OREO pieces, a dollop of buttercreme with OREO and a No Ghost logo candy.

Slimer Doughnut: An unglazed doughnut filled with lemon flavored green filling, dipped in purple and green icing with a Slimer candy.

Ecto-Sprinkled Doughnut: An Original Glazed doughnut dipped in orange colored icing and sprinkled with neon sprinkles.

Stay Puft Marshmallow Man Doughnut Pull-Apart: Original Glazed Doughnut Dots with powdered topping, topped with marshmallow flavored buttercreme and a Stay Puft Marshmallow Man candy.

