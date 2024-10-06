Skip to Content
Washington state residents rescue a dog after falling onto a moving car

today at 3:46 PM
Published 4:07 PM

SEATTLE (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - A dog fell onto a moving car on I-5 in Washington on Thursday, prompting good samaritans to come to its aid.

"What're the odds that a dog is going to fall out of the sky and hit your window?" asked Arturo Mitchell, a witness.

That's the question Mitchell been asking himself the day after a dog fell from an overpass onto a car driving up I-5.

"I didn't notice what happened at first. I thought maybe he had jumped out of a truck or something. No, he came off the overpass," Mitchell remembered.

Mitchell and other drivers stopped during rush hour traffic Thursday afternoon.

"Took a couple pictures and posted to some local groups to see if we get in contact with the owner. Luckily, the post got a lot of attention. People drove out of their way to come help the dog," Mitchell shared.

They were able to get in touch with the owner.

The dog, named Skye, was rushed to a vet thanks to the kindness of strangers. Mitchell believes the timing of everything had to be perfect for Skye to survive.

"It didn't bounce off the car. It didn't hit pavement, that it hit a car, what are the odds? Right on [the] window to take the impact and still survive," Mitchell remarked.

As a dog lover, Mitchell says he didn't hesitate to help. Now, he's hopeful law enforcement can figure out how exactly this happened and if the dog indeed fell from the overpass.

"The scariest thing to me is...The thought that ran through my head: 'What if somebody tossed that dog? How did the dog get over?'" Mitchell expressed.

