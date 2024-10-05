Former New York governor and stepson attacked

NEW YORK CITY (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Police are looking for a group of teens who attacked former New York Governor David Paterson and his stepson on a Manhattan sidewalk Friday night.

Paterson and his 20-year-old stepson, Anthony Chester Sliwa, were walking near their home in the Upper East Side at time of the attack.

Law enforcement sources say it all began when the men noticed a group of teens playing on a fire escape and told them to get down.

The teens reportedly followed Paterson and Sliwa to the street corner and attacked them before fleeing the scene.

Both men were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

In a statement, a spokesperson for the former governor said that the teens had a previous interaction with his stepson.

An investigation is ongoing.

Paterson was Lieutenant Governor under Governor Eliot Spitzer and took over as governor in March of 2008 after Spitzer resigned mid-term following a prostitution scandal.

Paterson served the remainder of the term until the end of 2010 and did not seek reelection.