2024 Austin City Limits Music Festival underway

AUSTIN, Texas (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - The 2024 Austin City Limits (ACL) Music Festival kicked off Friday in Austin, Texas.

Tens of thousands of concertgoers will groove on down to Austin's Zilker Park over the next two weekends for the 23rd annual festival.

Headliners include Dua Lipa, Chris Stapleton, Blink-182, Leon Bridges, Norah Jones, Teddy Swims and many more.

The festival will run from Friday to Sunday, and then next Friday, October 11 to Sunday, October 13.

The forecast looks to be nice and dry, but a bit on the warm side, with temperatures pushing into the low-to-mid 90s this weekend.