Skip to Content
National-World

John Amos, “Good Times” and “Coming to America” actor, dead at 84

djvlad / YouTube
By ,
New
today at 6:03 AM
Published 6:11 AM

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - The family of actor John Amos announced Tuesday that he has died.

According to the family, Amos, whose long career included a range of iconic roles in works including "Roots," "Good Times," "Coming to America," and "The West Wing," died on August 21 at the age of 84.

Before finding success in acting, Amos played football at Colorado State and was briefly a Kansas City Chief.

A statement from the actor's publicist shared that amos died from natural causes in Los Angeles.

Amos' son commented on the death of his father and said, "Many fans consider him their TV father. He lived a good life. His legacy will live on in his outstanding works in television and film as an actor."

Article Topic Follows: National-World

Jump to comments ↓

NBC News

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content