John Amos, “Good Times” and “Coming to America” actor, dead at 84

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - The family of actor John Amos announced Tuesday that he has died.

According to the family, Amos, whose long career included a range of iconic roles in works including "Roots," "Good Times," "Coming to America," and "The West Wing," died on August 21 at the age of 84.

Before finding success in acting, Amos played football at Colorado State and was briefly a Kansas City Chief.

A statement from the actor's publicist shared that amos died from natural causes in Los Angeles.

Amos' son commented on the death of his father and said, "Many fans consider him their TV father. He lived a good life. His legacy will live on in his outstanding works in television and film as an actor."