Dockworkers at ports from Maine to Texas go on strike

NEWARK, N.J. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Dockworkers at ports from Maine to Texas are going on strike Tuesday.

Members of the International Longshoremen's Association (ILA) began walking off the job after 12:01am Eastern.

36 East and Gulf Coast ports have shut down.

The strike involves 45,000 union workers who left the job after labor negotiations stalled between the ILA and the United States Maritime Alliance (USMX).

The ILA strike is the first at these ports since 1977 and has the potential to cost the economy up to $5 billion a day.

Holiday shopping could also be affected for millions of Americans.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul issued a statement saying that it is critical that the ILA and the USMX reach an agreement soon "that respects workers and ensures a flow of commerce through our ports."

According to experts, consumers will likely begin feeling the impacts of the strike within a couple of days.

The longshoremen are asking for more pay and less automation.

Longshoremen are responsible for moving containers off ships, sorting them and putting them on trucks or trains.