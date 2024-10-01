Deputies in North Carolina rescue residents hit by Hurricane Helene

AVERY COUNTY, N.C. (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - The Rowan County Sheriff's Office (RCSO) carried out welfare checks, rescues, and assessed damage on Sunday, September 29, after Hurricane Helene caused widespread destruction across North Carolina.

Footage from Sheriff Travis Allen shows people being rescued by helicopter in Avery County as well as the damage in the area as a result of Hurricane Helene.

Allen said he and 20 deputies helped aid efforts in Avery County, where they helped rescue 32 people.

"Deputies were assisting with patrol," Allen said. "Others were cooking hotdogs for whoever needed something to eat. Many of us were doing welfare checks and searching for the numerous missing people who are feared to have been swept away."

U.S. President Joe Biden granted Governor Roy Cooper's request for a Federal Major Disaster Declaration for Helene, providing immediate federal help for 25 North Carolina counties and the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians.