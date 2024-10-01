Skip to Content
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Israel begins ground raids in Lebanon

today at 6:57 AM
(CBS, KYMA/KECY) - The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said it started "limited, localized, and targeted ground raids" in Lebanon on October 1.

The raids targeted "Hezbollah terrorist targets and infrastructure in southern" Lebanese villages and started late on September 30, the IDF said.

It said, "Operation 'Northern Arrows' will continue according to the situational assessment and in parallel to combat in Gaza and in other arenas."

Footage released by the IDF shows members of its 98th division preparing for the offensive.

"After operating in Gaza, where the soldiers of the 98th division gained skills and operational experience, they moved north and are now conducting limited, localized, targeted operations that began last night," the IDF said.

Dillon Fuhrman

