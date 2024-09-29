Oregon animal clinic offers therapy dogs to help people testifying in courtrooms

PORTLAND, Ore. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - A Portland, Oregon animal clinic is offering up therapy dogs to help out people testifying in courtrooms and mock trials are being used to help prep the volunteer dogs.

A mock trial is setting up volunteers from the DoveLewis Animal Hospital for success when they bring therapy dogs into the courtroom. A service Kathy Wentworth has been doing for 10 years.

"We are very passionate about helping people in situations that are difficult for them that are going through the court systems. Whether they are young people, children, adults, everyone needs a little helping hand," Wentworth explained.

The comprehensive training was led by Multnomah County District Attorney's Office, which has a program specificaly for assisting people defined by law as victims.

Deputy District Attorney Chris Rothfus says that anyone can be impacted by a crime.

"Testifying in a courtroom is extremely traumatizing, extremely uncomfortable, extremely stressful for a victim. So having a therapy dog there, beside the victim, can help to reduce that stress level," Rothfus expressed.

This comfortability ultimately lends to a more in-depth trial.

"It's found to be very effective, allowing them to communicate and [it's] very effective at allowing them to manage their emotions that they're going through," Rothfus added.

The event, held at a Portland Police Training Division, featured a judge and victim advocates, demonstrating what happens before, during and after a victim testifies.

The DoveLewis Portland Area Canine Therapy Teams volunteer in Multnomah, Washington and Clackamas Counties. Together, they contributed over 4,000 volunteer hours in 2023, and are pushing for more this year, standing with victims of domestic abuse, sexual violence, human trafficking and at-risk youth.

"An animal that is not asking them questions, there is no judgment, and just gives them a moment to collect themselves. In some cases, it helps with their confidence," said Kathy Lotter, a Dovelewis Portland Area Canine Therapy team member.