County in Maryland becomes sanctuary for banned books

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - In honor of Banned Books Week, Anne Arundel County, Maryland announced the first book sanctuary in the state.

The public library joins 12 other library systems across North America, offering access to banned materials.

Wednesday's storytime book was Grandad's Camper. An LGBTQ book for kids.

Library officials say many of the typically banned books are about gender identity, same sex marriages, and race.

"During this Banned Books Week, we stand here united in our commitment with one thing: Protecting your freedom to read," said Skip Auld, CEO of Anne Arundel County Public Library.

One book shelf contains commonly challenged and banned books but they'll be here for people to read.

Auld says the nation's libraries and librarians continue to be under attack saying, "The American Library Association reports that in 2023 public libraries saw a 92% increase in the number of titles targeted for censorship over a single year."

In Maryland, in the last five years, more than half of the state's public libraries have faced book challenges. There's also been a 600% increase in staff threats and 11 bomb threats.

Parents say they support the library's decision.

"It's pretty wonderful. The idea of banning books is so archaic, I think it's important that children are able to read books about people other than themselves," said Diane Tydings, a parent.

"Books like 'To Kill a Mockingbird,' which tells an important story about racial relations in the south...It's unbelievable to me that there are people who would not want children to have access to these books," said Tim Williams, a grandparent.

County Executive Steuart Pittman took the effort here one step further and declared the county a book sanctuary.