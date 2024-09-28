Skip to Content
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Tennessee dam opens floodgates

today at 10:08 AM
(CBS, KYMA/KECY) - The 11 floodgates of a dam in Sevierville, Tennessee, were opened on September 27 after extreme rainfall from Tropical Depression Helene caused rapidly rising water levels in the region.

Footage by Cole Dodson shows water being released from the Douglas Dam as the reservoir neared capacity. The opening of the floodgates was expected to result in shoreline flooding below the dam.

The Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) said that an "imminent breach" at the Nolichucky Dam further upstream was possible, resulting in a "potentially life-threatening flooding" and could impact water levels "as far downstream as the Douglas Reservoir."

The National Weather Service (NWS) declared a flash flood emergency for north central Cocke County, southwestern Greene County and southeastern Hamblen County on Friday evening.

