Skip to Content
National-World

American Lung Assocation launches new campaign to boost RSV vaccine rates

NBC
By ,
New
today at 7:44 AM
Published 9:49 AM

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - The American Lung Association (ALA) is launching a new campaign aimed at boosting RSV vaccine rates.

The association is raising awareness to get babies the RSV antibody shot that is aimed at protecting them from severe systems and hospitalization of the virus.

"When we're talking RSV, it causes 2.1 million outpatient visits a year in the United States and 80,000 hospitalizations in less than five years. But this is the second year we have a therapy to help protect our babies. So this is why the American Lung Association has launched this campaign and really we want to protect those babies."

Dr. Juanita Mora, National Volunteer Medical Spokesperson, ALA

Health experts say nearly 80,000 children up to five-years-old are hospitalized each year with RSV.

Those most at risk are premature newborns, babies up to 12 months old, children who are younger than two and have chronic lung disease or heart disease at birth, children with weakened immune systems, and children who have neuromuscular disorders.

In babies under six months of age, the symptoms to look out for include irritability, decreased activity, eating and drinking less, and pauses in breathing for more than 10 seconds.

"It's available through their pediatrician's office. So most pediatrician's office have it. They are obviously, this is the peak months we want babies vaccinated or given the shot which is October and October because RSV usually peaks in December and lasts all the way through March. So we want to make sure these babies get adequate protection."

Dr. Juanita Mora, National Volunteer Medical Spokesperson, ALA
Article Topic Follows: National-World

Jump to comments ↓

NBC News

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content