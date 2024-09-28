American Lung Assocation launches new campaign to boost RSV vaccine rates

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - The American Lung Association (ALA) is launching a new campaign aimed at boosting RSV vaccine rates.

The association is raising awareness to get babies the RSV antibody shot that is aimed at protecting them from severe systems and hospitalization of the virus.

"When we're talking RSV, it causes 2.1 million outpatient visits a year in the United States and 80,000 hospitalizations in less than five years. But this is the second year we have a therapy to help protect our babies. So this is why the American Lung Association has launched this campaign and really we want to protect those babies." Dr. Juanita Mora, National Volunteer Medical Spokesperson, ALA

Health experts say nearly 80,000 children up to five-years-old are hospitalized each year with RSV.

Those most at risk are premature newborns, babies up to 12 months old, children who are younger than two and have chronic lung disease or heart disease at birth, children with weakened immune systems, and children who have neuromuscular disorders.

In babies under six months of age, the symptoms to look out for include irritability, decreased activity, eating and drinking less, and pauses in breathing for more than 10 seconds.