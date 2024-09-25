North Carolina home collapses into the ocean

RODANTHE, N.C. (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - A vacant home in Rodanthe, North Carolina, collapsed into the ocean on Tuesday, September 24, the third in just four days according to a news report.

Footage released by Chicamacomico Banks Fire and Rescue shows one house tumbling into the sea on Tuesday afternoon.

According to a news report, this is the third home in Rodanthe to collapse into the ocean in just one week.

The first building collapsed on Friday, September 20, "after high surf and king tides battered the beach," with another falling later that day.

Cape Hatteras National Seashore closed the beach in the area where the homes collapsed for public safety.