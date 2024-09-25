Maine woman creates free library for community

MECHANIC FALLS, Maine (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Inspired by Little Free Libraries across Maine, a Mechanic Falls woman created a not-so-little free library for the community to enjoy. Not only that, it even has library spelled wrong to appeal to kids.

"When you come to the Little Free Library, we've got the sign, purposely spelled incorrect to look like kids writing. I am a very firm believer in reducing, reusing, [and] recycling," said Tiana Morgan, the library's creator.

After grabbing some used books at other little free libraries, Tiana had the idea to bring one to her neighborhood, and a family project was born.

"I grabbed a bunch of pallets, I measured 'em out, I built the floor for it, 6x6 pallets, and then, I repurposed a bunch of other stuff and there it was, it came together," said Stan Morgan, who also goes by Sonny.

Sonny was the lead handyman, following orders from Karey and Tiana, the so-called "developers."

"It really brings a smile to my face, it's just so enlightening to see how everyone is just enjoying it," said Karey, Tiana's mom.

Located right on their front lawn, this is one of the many "Little Free Libraries" around the world. You can actually search for this one, or find a library closest to you online, and travel to as many as you can.

"That's like my favorite part, seeing where everyone is coming from," Tiana shared.

Coming from all over to donate their old books for someone else to explore.

"Oxford, Naples, Lewiston, everywhere," Tiana added.

From non-fiction reads, to comic books, there's something for everyone, especially for kids.

"It's been a joy seeing little kids come out with big smiles on their face with their books," Karey expressed.

"I'll watch from the window and kids are jumping for joy, it is the coolest thing to see," Tiana said.

"It's pretty cool, I've been amazed, I didn't think it would be that popular," Sonny spoke.

What started as a cool idea for the neighborhood, this library now serves the greater community, with a goal of helping kids or young adults find their love for reading, like Tiana did.

"It's better to read and learn about different things and it can introduce you to different things and actually change your life," Tiana concluded.