Cars trapped in floodwaters amid heavy rain in England

BEDFORDSHIRE, England (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - Heavy rains flooded roads in the town of Dunstable in Bedfordshire, trapping vehicles in deep waters on September 22.

Footage shared by the Dunstable Community Fire Station shows the extent of the flooding, with multiple cars partially submerged beneath an underpass.

According to the fire station, crews attended 11 emergency calls on Sunday evening with other stations also assisting in the Dunstable area.

"There is more heavy rain forecast...so please avoid any unnecessary travel and don't drive through floodwater," the station said.

According to the Met Office, more than a month's worth of rain was recorded in 24 hours across parts of England and Wales.