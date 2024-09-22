Israeli president on ongoing conflict between Israel and Hezbollah

(CBS, KYMA/KECY) - Israel and Hezbollah continued to trade hundreds of strikes on Sunday as the sides appear to be spiraling toward an all-out war following months of escalating tensions.

Israel's President Isaac Herzog spoke with Margaret Brennan on Face the Nation Sunday about strikes being launched on Lebanon.

"Hezbollah has been attacking us on a daily basis, demolishing Israeli villages and towns, basically leading to the eviction of 100,000 Israelis from their homes. Life has been shattered in our northern border. I don't think any American would have accepted it as a kind of a status quo situation in the United States. And at the end, there are things that must be done." Isaac Herzog, President of Israel

The Iran-backed militant group launched more than 100 rockets across a wider and deeper area of northern Israel, with some landing near the city of Haifa. The barrage overnight set off air raid sirens across northern Israel, sending thousands of people scrambling into shelters.

Meanwhile, Israel launched hundreds of strikes on Lebanon. The country's health ministry said two people were killed and another wounded by Israeli strikes near the border, though it did not elaborate on other details.

The Israeli military said that it carried out a wave of strikes across southern Lebanon over the past 24 hours, hitting about 400 militant sites, including rocket launchers.

Lt. Col. Nadav Shoshani, an Israeli military spokesman, said those strikes had thwarted an even larger attack.

