CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Lightning flashes in sky above Naples

today at 7:26 AM
NAPLES, Italy (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - Lightning was flashing above the Naples late on Tuesday, September 17, as severe weather hit parts of southern Italy.

Footage filmed by JC Stephenson shows the lightning. Stephenson also took a picture of clouds covering the sky in the bay of Naples during the afternoon of the same day, ahead of the lightning.

A yellow weather warning was issued for the Naples area from Tuesday until 6:00am Central European Summer Time Wednesday, and was later lengthened until Thursday.

The heavy rain brought damage to the area, causing a road to collapse in Pozzuoli, near Naples, local reports said.

