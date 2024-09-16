Skip to Content
Residents in Poland airlifted to safety amid flooding

STRONIE SLASKIE, Poland (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - Residents were airlifted from their homes in southern Poland on Sunday, September 15, as torrential rain caused deadly flooding across parts of the country.

Video released by the General Command of the Armed Forces in Poland shows one resident being airlifted from a roof of a home in Stronie Slaskie.

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk declared a state of natural disaster and said funds were being prepared for emergency aid and damage mitigation.

At least four people had died, according to Polish media.

