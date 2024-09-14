Trails at Poland’s national park closed due to flooding

(CBS, KYMA/KECY) - Flood warnings were in place across south Poland on September 14, after a day of intense rain in central Europe.

The country's Institute of Meteorology and Water Management said 50 mm to 80 mm of rain was recorded across "large areas" of the country's south.

Videos were shot at the country's Karkonosze National Park. They said trails would be closing, and urged people to cancel any planned trips amid a "worsening" situation.