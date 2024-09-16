CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Aurora borealis lights up Alaskan skies

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - A spectacular display of aurora borealis, often called the northern lights, dazzled observers in Fairbanks, Alaska, on September 11.

Stunning footage of the aurora was posted by Wandering Alaska, a company that runs aurora-viewing tours, which said the footage was not sped up.

High aurora activity was recorded on September 10 and 11, according to researchers at the University of Alaska Fairbanks, and more high activity was expected over September 16 and 17.