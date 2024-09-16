Skip to Content
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Aurora borealis lights up Alaskan skies

Wandering Alaska LLC via Storyful
September 16, 2024
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - A spectacular display of aurora borealis, often called the northern lights, dazzled observers in Fairbanks, Alaska, on September 11.

Stunning footage of the aurora was posted by Wandering Alaska, a company that runs aurora-viewing tours, which said the footage was not sped up.

High aurora activity was recorded on September 10 and 11, according to researchers at the University of Alaska Fairbanks, and more high activity was expected over September 16 and 17.

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

