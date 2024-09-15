Baby pygmy hippo in Thailand becomes viral sensation

BANG PHRA, Thailand (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - An adorable baby animal taking over the internet: A two-month-old pygmy hippo from Thailand capturing the hearts and minds of millions though her daily TikTok videos.

Obsessive fans from across the world following every nap bath and anxious scream. The social media icon even moving into fashion and makeup.

At just two months old, the little baby hippo is already an internet giant as her fans are following and resharing every moment: From these panicked expressions to her new front teeth.

Time Magazine calling her an icon and a legend, proclaming "She is the moment."

Meet Moo Deng, a baby pygmy hippo from Thailand. Her name, roughly translating to bouncy pig or pork patty, was chosen by popular vote at the Khao Kheow Open Zoo.

Since her rise to fame, attendance at the zoo has doubled on the weekends, with authorities telling The Guardian they had to install CCTV cameras to guard her enclosure after incidents like one guest disturbing a sleeping Moo Deng prompted backlash.

Pygmy hippos are native to West Africa and are about half the size of a river hippo.

It's estimated that fewer than 2,500 pygmy hippos remain in the wild.

But despite Moo Deng's newfound fame from pants to fan art, even a makeup tutorial from Sephora, this baby hippo is sticking to what she does best: A healthy mix of sleeping, screaming, and zooming around!