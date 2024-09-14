Hazy skies cover New York as wildfire smoke drifts east

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - Smoke from wildfires in the west was been drifting eastwards, the National Weather Service (NWS) said, bringing hazy skies to areas including New York state.

The NWS announced the smoke would drift through the northeastern region of the US from Thursday through Friday night, and potentially over the weekend.

The agency said there would be "little to no impacts at the surface," but told locals to "expect a hazy or milky looking sky at times."

Footage filmed by Joseph Frascati shows a hazy sunrise over Rochester, New York, on Friday morning.