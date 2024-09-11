Skip to Content
National-World

Wednesday marks 23 years since Sept. 11

By , ,
today at 7:24 AM
Published 7:35 AM

NEW YORK (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - Wednesday marks 23 years since the September 11, 2001 terror attacks that forever changed New York City and the nation.

Nearly 3,000 people were killed when al Qaida hijackers crashed four jetliners into the Twin Towers, the Pentagon and a field in southwest Pennsylvania.

President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump were at the ceremony in Lower Manhattan. Republican Vice Presidential nominee J.D. Vance was also in the city to mark 9/11.

A citywide moment of silence will be held at 8:46am Eastern to mark the moment hijacked Flight 11 struck the North Tower. A second moment of silence will be held at 9:03am Eastern to mark when hijacked Flight 175 struck the South Tower.

Another moment of silence follows at 9:37am Eastern, marking when hijacked Flight 77 struck the Pentagon.

A moment of silence will be held at 9:59am Eastern to mark when the South Tower fell, then at 10:03am Eastern to mark when hijacked Flight 93 crashed in Shanksville, Pennsylvania, and then at 10:28am Eastern to mark when the North Tower fell.

Article Topic Follows: National-World

Jump to comments ↓

CBS News

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

Author Profile Photo

Vanessa Gongora

Vanessa Gongora joined the KYMA team in 2022 and is the anchor/producer for CBS at 4 p.m.

You can contact her with story ideas at vanessa.gongora@kecytv.com

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content