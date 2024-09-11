Wednesday marks 23 years since Sept. 11

NEW YORK (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - Wednesday marks 23 years since the September 11, 2001 terror attacks that forever changed New York City and the nation.

Nearly 3,000 people were killed when al Qaida hijackers crashed four jetliners into the Twin Towers, the Pentagon and a field in southwest Pennsylvania.

President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump were at the ceremony in Lower Manhattan. Republican Vice Presidential nominee J.D. Vance was also in the city to mark 9/11.

A citywide moment of silence will be held at 8:46am Eastern to mark the moment hijacked Flight 11 struck the North Tower. A second moment of silence will be held at 9:03am Eastern to mark when hijacked Flight 175 struck the South Tower.

Another moment of silence follows at 9:37am Eastern, marking when hijacked Flight 77 struck the Pentagon.

A moment of silence will be held at 9:59am Eastern to mark when the South Tower fell, then at 10:03am Eastern to mark when hijacked Flight 93 crashed in Shanksville, Pennsylvania, and then at 10:28am Eastern to mark when the North Tower fell.