High school custodian in Virginia receives dream car from students

VIENNA, Va. (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - A high school custodian dropped to the ground in disbelief when students surprised him recently with his dream car: A cherry-red Jeep Wrangler.

Footage recorded at the Vienna Inn, the site of the great surprise, shows the moment, on September 9, custodian Francis Apraku saw his new car.

Bennett, Nick H, Nick T, Artin, Joey, Yousif, and Logan, all sophomores at James Madison High School, started a GoFundMe back in May to raise money to buy the car for their favorite custodian.

"He moved to America away from his family and friends a few years ago. Ever since we met Francis, he has been super kind and friendly and sometimes even says prayers for us," the boys wrote in the GoFundMe.

Their goal was to raise enough money to buy the Jeep by the time they graduated, but the teens only needed four months. Local news reports said the community chipped in and a local car dealership helped secure a "deal" for the vehicle.

Apraku got his big surprise on Monday, when the boys and community members gathered in the parking lot of the Vienna Inn, a local restaurant.

Further footage released by the Vienna Inn shows Apraku with his new vehicle.