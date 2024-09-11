Skip to Content
Alabama beach closes due to Hurricane Francine

today at 9:47 AM
ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - Swimming was prohibited in Orange Beach, Alabama, on Wednesday, September 11, as the region braced for the impact of Hurricane Francine.

Francine was expected to make landfall in Louisiana on Wednesday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).

Weather warnings of varying severity were in place for coastal communities in Louisiana, Mississippi, and Alabama.

Storm surges of up to four feet were possible along the Alabama coast, the NWS said.

Dillon Fuhrman

dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com

