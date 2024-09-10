D.C. police deal with “unruly mob” following numerous reported break-ins

WASHINGTON (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - A large police presence was seen on 10th Street in Washington late Monday night after the media reported numerous break-ins at businesses around CityCenter.

Footage recorded by Felipe Rojas shows patrol cars on 10th Street.

Journalist Anthony Peltier reported that an "unruly mob" had formed downtown before "smashing storefronts and setting fires."

The Metropolitan Police in Washington had not commented on the action at time of writing.

It was not clear whether the break-ins were part of a protest.