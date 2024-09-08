Skip to Content
No return date set for Georgia high school following shooting

today at 5:12 PM
Published 5:18 PM

WINDER, Ga. (CNN, KYMA/KECY) - It is still unclear when classes will resume at a Georgia high school that was the scene of a deadly mass shooting last week.

The principal at Apalachee High School, outside of Atlanta, sent a letter to parents and students on Sunday. She said school leaders are trying to determine the next steps for students and staff.

Students will be allowed to retrieve their belongings Monday afternoon, but the school is trying to figure out the best way forward.

A teenaged gunman allegedly opened fire in the school last Wednesday. Two teachers and two students died. Nine others suffered injuries.

The suspect and his father are both facing murder charges.

