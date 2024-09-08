Five people injured following interstate shooting in Kentucky

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - The Laurel County Sheriff's Office (LCSO) confirms nine vehicles were shot into through both the northbound and southbound lanes of I-75 in Kentucky on Saturday night, leaving five people seriously injured.

The search for a person of interest is ongoing following the I-75 shooting as they are looking for 32-year-old Joseph Couch in a wooded area near I-75, but that search is difficult due to the terrain.

"It's very dangerous for our guys that are in there. A lot of woods, a lot of like, I say, cuts in the rock. You could be hiding behind a tree and us walk right up on him. But, our guys are really well trained, and the departments that are assisting are as well, and we're just hoping for a good resolution." Deputy Gilbert Acciardo, Laurel County Sheriff's Office

Couch is considered armed and dangerous and resident are asked not to approach if they spot him.

"Be aware of your surroundings. You know, he can pop up anywhere. I hate to say that, but he could. We don't think so, but he could. So stay vigilant," Acciardo expressed.