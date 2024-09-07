U2 concert film debuts at Las Vegas’ Sphere

LAS VEGAS (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - Sphere celebrated Thursday night's opening of V-U2 An Immersive Concert Film with an incredible drone show that accompanied new creative on the Exosphere, the exterior of Sphere in Las Vegas.

Hundreds of drones displayed the V-U2 logo against the Vegas skyline, making the Exosphere "come to life," all of which was accompanied by U2's song "Zoo Station" as part of Sphere's new "XO Audio" feature.

V-U2, directed by Morleigh Steinberg and U2 guitarist The Edge, showcases the history-making and future-defining "U2:UV" show that played to over 700,000 fans from 100+ countries across 40 sold-out dates from September 2023 through March 2024 at Sphere.

V-U2 does not just capture U2’s epic run at Sphere, it allows audiences to feel like they are at the live shows.

V-U2 is the first film ever to be shot entirely with Big Sky, the groundbreaking ultra-high-resolution camera system developed by Sphere Entertainment to capture content exclusively for the venue.

The immersive concert film opened Thursday night.