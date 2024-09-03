Skip to Content
NYC Mayor Adams on West Indian American Day Parade shooting

today at 12:50 PM
NEW YORK (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - New York City Mayor Eric Adams commented at his weekly Q&A session with the media about the shooting at the West Indian American Day Parade.

Police said Tuesday that one of the five people who were shot at the parade has died.

Officials said, in a news release, that a 25-year-old man, who was among the victims when shots rang out Monday afternoon during the event, was later pronounced dead.

They said the shooter opened fire along the parade route in Brooklyn, striking five people. Officials say the shooter was aiming for a specific group of people.

The other four victims remained hospitalized Tuesday. They ranged in age from 16 to 69.

Police are still looking for the shooter.

