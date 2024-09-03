Joey Chestnut sets the hot dog eating world record

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Legendary hot dog eating champion Joey Chestnut has set the hot dog eating world record.

He beat his previous record to set a new world record, eating 83 hot dogs in 10 minutes. Chestnut also beat out Takeru Kobayashi, who finished with 67 hot dogs in 10 minutes.

Three years ago, he downed a then-world record, eating 76 hot dogs and buns in 10 minutes.

With the victory, Chestnut earned $100,000 in prize money, a hot-dog shaped trophy and a World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE)-designed championship title belt.