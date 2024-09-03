Skip to Content
National-World

Joey Chestnut sets the hot dog eating world record

By ,
today at 6:09 AM
Published 6:15 AM

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Legendary hot dog eating champion Joey Chestnut has set the hot dog eating world record.

He beat his previous record to set a new world record, eating 83 hot dogs in 10 minutes. Chestnut also beat out Takeru Kobayashi, who finished with 67 hot dogs in 10 minutes.

Three years ago, he downed a then-world record, eating 76 hot dogs and buns in 10 minutes.

With the victory, Chestnut earned $100,000 in prize money, a hot-dog shaped trophy and a World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE)-designed championship title belt.

Article Topic Follows: National-World

Jump to comments ↓

NBC News

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content