Skip to Content
National-World

Four people injured in five separate shootings on I-5 in Washington

By ,
today at 6:39 AM
Published 6:46 AM

SEATTLE (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - A series of shootings on a Washington interstate left at least four people injured.

According to the Washington State Patrol, the first of five separate shootings started a little before 9:00pm Monday on Interstate 5 (I-5).

A suspect was arrested in connection to all five shootings early Tuesday morning.

Three of the shooting victims were hospitalized, with one of them in serious condition.

At this point, there is no clear motive for the shootings.

Article Topic Follows: National-World

Jump to comments ↓

NBC News

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content