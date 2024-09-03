Four people injured in five separate shootings on I-5 in Washington

SEATTLE (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - A series of shootings on a Washington interstate left at least four people injured.

According to the Washington State Patrol, the first of five separate shootings started a little before 9:00pm Monday on Interstate 5 (I-5).

A suspect was arrested in connection to all five shootings early Tuesday morning.

Three of the shooting victims were hospitalized, with one of them in serious condition.

At this point, there is no clear motive for the shootings.