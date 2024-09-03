Skip to Content
FBI arrests Gov. Hochul’s former deputy chief of staff

today at 6:48 AM
Published 7:30 AM

MANHASSET, N.Y. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - A former deputy chief of staff to New York Governor Kathy Hochul was arrested by the FBI Tuesday morning.

According to a senior law enforcement official, Linda Sun and her husband, Chris Hu, were arrested, but the FBI has declined to comment on the nature of the charges.

Sun also worked in the Cuomo administration.

The pair are expected to appear in federal court in Brooklyn later in the afternoon.

The FBI previously searched Sun's home in Manhasset in July.

Sun and her husband share the $3.5 million home in a gated community on Long Island called Stone Hill. The couple purchased the home in 2021. Earlier this year, they placed the home in a trust, records show.

According to her government bio, Sun was appointed Deputy Chief of Staff to Hochul in September 2021. At the time, she was the highest-appointed Asian-American in the administration.

