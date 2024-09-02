Skip to Content
New York State Fair closes early due to violence rumors

today at 6:27 AM
ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - The New York State Fair closed early on Sunday after false reports of a shooting began to circulate.

Despite multiple calls to 911 regarding shots fired near the fairgrounds, troopers confirmed there is no evidence that a shooting occurred.

According to a release shared to the State Fair's official Facebook page, fair organizers opted to close the grounds early out of an abundance of caution.

The post also noted that the fair is continuing to work with law enforcement and emergency personnel to assess the situation.

The fair was expected to re-open Monday morning at 9:00am Eastern.

