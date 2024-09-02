Fish Creek Fire in Wyoming sees increased activity

JACKSON, Wyo. (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - Warm, dry weather brought increased fire activity to the lightning-caused Fish Creek fire burning in Wyoming, which reached an estimated size of 12,978 acres as of Sunday, September 1, officials said.

The Fish Creek fire broke out in a remote area west of Jackson on August 16, and was caused by lightning, according to fire officials.

As of Sunday, the fire was spreading "through areas of heavy timber where the wind and slope align with burnable fuels. Firefighters are seeing tree torching and downwind spotting towards the west and southwest," according to Bridger Teton National Forest.

"Although the amount of smoke from the fire is increasing, the atmospheric mixing height is higher...which will reduce the smoke impacts at ground level," the forest service said.

Footage captured shows a view of the smoke column on September 1.