Rapper Fatman Scoop dies after collapsing during a concert

HAMDEN, Conn. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Rapper Fatman Scoop, known to many as the "undisputed voice of the club," died after reportedly collapsing during a concert Friday night in Connecticut.

The rapper and hype man, whose real name is Isaac Freeman III, has worked with some of the biggest musicians, including on Missy Elliott, Mariah Carey, Ciara and Chingy.

He was performing at the Green and Gold Party Summer Concert in Hamden when he suffered a medical emergency on stage.

Videos posted on social media showed a shirtless Fatman Scoop hyping up the crowd at the Town Center Park shortly before walking to the back of the DJ booth. He then appears to fall over, knocking into the DJ.

The town's mayor said Scoop was taken by ambulance to the hospital.

His family confirmed his death in an Instagram post on Saturday. He was 53.