SAN ANTONIO (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - The San Antonio Zoo welcomes 71 Texas horned lizard hatchlings in a conservation effort with Zoo Miami, footage released on Tuesday, August 27, shows.

Footage taken by the San Antonio Zoo shows several Texas horned lizard hatchlings snacking on insects and burying themselves in sand in their enclosures.

The zoo said they launched the Texas Horned Lizard Reintroduction Project in 2017 after the population faced significant declines due to habitat loss and invasive species.

A satellite colony at Zoo Miami also welcomed eight new hatchlings, with half a dozen more lizards expected to hatch soon.

After being nurtured by Zoo Miami, these hatchlings will be sent to the San Antonio Zoo and released into the wild at restored sites in Texas.

"The success of the Texas Horned Lizard Reintroduction Project is a true testament to the power of collaborative conservation efforts," said Tim Morrow, president & CEO of the San Antonio Zoo.