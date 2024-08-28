Skip to Content
Orange lobster rescued and released back into the wild

today at 11:33 AM
LONG ISLAND, N.Y. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Clementine, a rare orange lobster rescued in Long Island, has been set free.

This one-in-30-million orange lobster was rescued and returned to the sea by an animal advocacy group after being spotted in a Long Island Stop and Shop.

Clementine arrived with a shipment of traditional brown lobsters at the beginning of July and immediately became a celebrity, being fed shrimp by store management.

The store offered a pardon at the Long Island Aquariumm, but the aquarium didn't want the rare lobster.

Humane Long Island learned of the unusual crustacean and readied a salt water tank for rehabilitation.

Now, Clementine has been released in the Long Island Sound, where she'll travel as much as 100 miles or more each year.

Humane Long Island thanked management at the Stop and Shop with a gift basket containing lobster-shaped vegan chocolates and crabless vegan cakes.

