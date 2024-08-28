Ferry passengers in New York evacuate after a fire breaks out

NEW YORK (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - Dozens of passengers were evacuated from a New York ferry after it caught fire on the Hudson River on Tuesday, August 27, a spokesperson for New York Waterway told Storyful.

Footage posted to X by user @kelly67462602 shows smoke billowing from the boat and rescue teams evacuating the passengers.

According to New York Waterway, the fire broke out on the company’s Father Mychal Judge ferry boat on Tuesday afternoon.

First responders evacuated all 37 passengers onboard to another boat. The blaze was quickly extinguished and the ferry was safely towed back to the port, New York Waterway said.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire was not yet known.