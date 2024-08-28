Skip to Content
Falling electrocuted birds spark fire in Colorado

By ,
today at 6:59 AM
Published 7:08 AM

ROXBOROUGH PARK, Colo. (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - Firefighters contained a fire near Denver, Colorado, sparked by falling electrocuted birds on August 27, officials said.

More than 40 firefighters responded to the fire, which burned near a Denver water treatment plant and Roxborough Park, West Metro Fire said.

West Metro Fire later said, "The fire was caused by a group of birds that were electrocuted by power equipment, caught fire and then fell to the ground, igniting the dry grass below."

A voluntary evacuation order was issued for the Rampart Range Road and Roxborough Park Road areas due to the fire, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said.

CBS News

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

