Falling electrocuted birds spark fire in Colorado

ROXBOROUGH PARK, Colo. (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - Firefighters contained a fire near Denver, Colorado, sparked by falling electrocuted birds on August 27, officials said.

More than 40 firefighters responded to the fire, which burned near a Denver water treatment plant and Roxborough Park, West Metro Fire said.

West Metro Fire later said, "The fire was caused by a group of birds that were electrocuted by power equipment, caught fire and then fell to the ground, igniting the dry grass below."

A voluntary evacuation order was issued for the Rampart Range Road and Roxborough Park Road areas due to the fire, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said.