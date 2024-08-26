Skip to Content
National-World

Woman attending Burning Man pronounced dead on the first day of event

By ,
today at 9:55 AM
Published 10:00 AM

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - The first day of the annual Burning Man event in Nevada was marked with tragedy Sunday after a woman attending the event died.

The woman's name is not yet being released.

According to event officials, emergency services personnel responded to a report of an "unresponsive individual." Live-saving measures were not successful, and the woman was pronounced dead.

The Pershing County Sheriff's Office (PCSO) was notified and they are conducting an investigation into the "cause and manner" of her death.

This is not the first time someone has died during the Burning Man event. A man was also found unresponsive and died at last year's gathering in Nevada's Black Rock Desert.

Article Topic Follows: National-World

Jump to comments ↓

NBC News

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content