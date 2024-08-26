Woman attending Burning Man pronounced dead on the first day of event

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - The first day of the annual Burning Man event in Nevada was marked with tragedy Sunday after a woman attending the event died.

The woman's name is not yet being released.

According to event officials, emergency services personnel responded to a report of an "unresponsive individual." Live-saving measures were not successful, and the woman was pronounced dead.

The Pershing County Sheriff's Office (PCSO) was notified and they are conducting an investigation into the "cause and manner" of her death.

This is not the first time someone has died during the Burning Man event. A man was also found unresponsive and died at last year's gathering in Nevada's Black Rock Desert.