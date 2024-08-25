Statue of John Lewis unveiled at a city park in Georgia

DECATUR, Ga. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - A statue of the late civil rights leader and Congressman John Lewis was unveiled Saturday at a city park in Georgia where a Confederate monument once stood.

Hundreds of people cheered when the veil was removed, revealing the 12-foot tall bronze statue of Lewis in Decatur's Historic Square.

Lewis was a prominent leader of the civil rights movement and a longtime Democratic congressman from Georgia.

He died in 2020 from pancreatic cancer at the age of 80.